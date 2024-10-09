Lead officer: DCC Sarah Poolman

ONE of South Yorkshire’s most senior officers has admitted the force is “ashamed” of the racism, discrimination and bias which exist in policing.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman was speaking as details of a Race Action Plan were unveiled, intended to turn the situation around by 2026.

The objectives include building an anti-racist, inclusive and informed workforce which understands black culture and history.

That will be coupled to fresh work to recruit - and keep - more staff from black heritage backgrounds.

On the streets, they promise proportional use of police powers, with transparency and accountability, along with improving relationships within the county’s communities, to generate more confidence in policing.

Black colleagues can expect support to develop and grow their careers, while working to achieve justice and reduce the risk of harm, said to be acute, for black and black heritage people.

The plan is the latest effort by the force to address concerns about the way different communities are represented within the service.

It has proved difficult to recruit officers from some minority communities, despite a recognition that ideally, police should broadly represent the communities they serve.

There has been decades-long concern over the use of stop-and-search powers, which historically have been more likely to be used against minority communities, in some parts of the county.

DCC Poolman, lead officer for the plan, said: “As a force, we accept that racism, discrimination and bias exist within policing.

“We are ashamed of those truths and we must face up to the reality that policing needs to change and evolve if it is to secure the trust and confidence of black and black heritage people and the general public.

“This plan publicly sets out the next steps we will take towards becoming an anti-racist, inclusive and informed organisation.

“Delivering the long-term changes we want in things like training, culture outcomes and behaviour will take time, but this plan sets the right course to continue building a policing service our colleagues and the public deserve.

“We know our black and black heritage communities will only engage with us and join us if the truly believe this is not just words on a page. I can reassure you it is not.”