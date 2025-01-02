Police seize cannabis, knives and £15,000 as drug suspect faces investigation

Bailed: A drug suspect is facing further investigations

A QUICK-WITTED off duty cop in Rotherham led to a suspected drug offender being caught and a haul of cannabis taken off the streets.

The officer spotted a man moving packages between two cars, one which was seemingly abandoned, on Windle Court in Treeton on December 30.

He alerted colleagues who found the suspect in a Volkswagen Polo, by that time travelling towards Brinsworth.

South Yorkshire Police said a short pursuit followed, with a bag ejected from the Polo, before the driver stopped in Brinsworth Lane.

Officers recovered a large amount of cannabis from the area, and returned to Windle Court where they searched the second car, a Toyota, and found two knives, vehicle registration plates and around £15,000 cash inside.

As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possessing criminal property, dangerous driving and failing to stop.

He has been bailed pending further police enquiries.