Police seize cannabis, knives and £15,000 as drug suspect faces investigation
The officer spotted a man moving packages between two cars, one which was seemingly abandoned, on Windle Court in Treeton on December 30.
He alerted colleagues who found the suspect in a Volkswagen Polo, by that time travelling towards Brinsworth.
South Yorkshire Police said a short pursuit followed, with a bag ejected from the Polo, before the driver stopped in Brinsworth Lane.
Officers recovered a large amount of cannabis from the area, and returned to Windle Court where they searched the second car, a Toyota, and found two knives, vehicle registration plates and around £15,000 cash inside.
As a result, a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, possessing criminal property, dangerous driving and failing to stop.
He has been bailed pending further police enquiries.