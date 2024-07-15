Do not approach: Nathan Lightfoot

Police have asked for help from the public to trace a wanted man – but have warned he should not be approached.

Nathan Lightfoot, aged 31, of no fixed abode, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, putting people in fear of violence, and threatening with an offensive weapon in a public place in Rotherham on 22 March this year.

It is reported that on 22 March at 9.25pm, a number of men entered a flat near Rotherham town centre. The homeowner was then reportedly subjected to an assault in which they received minor injuries.

The alleged victim then left and travelled to another address. On arrival, two men ran towards their vehicle. One of the men involved is believed to have been a carrying a baseball bat.

Police want to speak to anyone who has seen or spoken to Lightfoot recently, or knows where he may be staying. Lightfoot has links to the East Dene and East Herringthorpe areas of Rotherham.

They ask anyone who has seen him to call 999. IAny other information about where he might be, can be passed on via the force’s online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/Information can also be given by calling 101 and quoting incident number 980 of 22 March 2024.

Alternatively, for those who prefer not to give personal details, they can remain anonymous and pass on information by contacting Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org