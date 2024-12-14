Police seeking man wanted in connection over stalking complaints
Owen Hirst, aged 25, from Rotherham, is also on recall to prison.
Now officers are asking for help from those with information about his whereabouts.
He is described as white, slim, around 6ft 2ins tall, and with short shaven light brown hair. He is believed to be either clean shaven or have facial stubble.
Hirst is known to frequent the Wath, Swinton, and Rawmarsh areas.
Heshould not be approached, but anyone who sees him should call 999.
Anyone with other information should call 101, quoting incident number 482 of December 13, 2024.
Alternatively, anyone preferring not to give your personal details, can stay anonymous and pass on information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Their UK Contact Centre can be contacted on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.