Police seeking man after garden fence fraud allegation

CCTV: Police want to trace this man

POLICE want to trace this man over an investigation into a fraud and theft case, involving an alleged victim from Brinsworth.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police received a complaint that a resident on Manor Road was approached, with an offer to repair a fence for £200.

However, the complainant stated that after handing over the cash, the man involved disappeared and failed to return to do the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The incident happened on Thursday September 19, around 12.45pm and police have now found CCTV footage, showing a man they would like to trace.

The man is described as white, of a large build, in his mid-40s and around 5ft 8ins tall. He also has stubble for facial hair as well as a moustache, and is wearing a grey hat in the image, with black sunglasses rested on top.

Any information can be passed to police by telephone, on 101, quoting investigation number 14/168370/24.