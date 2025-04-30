Police seek two people as robbery investigation continues

Investigation: Police want to identify two people filmed in an Asda store

POLICE investigating an alleged petrol station robbery in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people they want to trace.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened midnight on March 29 in an Asda store at a petrol station in Worksop Road, Rotherham.

Items were reportedly taken and a member of staff pushed as the incident unfolded.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police investigations are continuing, but officers have released images of two people they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Shades: Police want to identify this man

Anyone who can help can pass on information online at: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by using the service’s live chat system: Contact us | South Yorkshire Police

Callers can also dial 101, quoting incident number 394 of March 29,2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously, by using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form on their website, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.