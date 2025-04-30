Police seek two people as robbery investigation continues

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 30th Apr 2025, 10:20 BST
Investigation: Police want to identify two people filmed in an Asda storeInvestigation: Police want to identify two people filmed in an Asda store
Investigation: Police want to identify two people filmed in an Asda store
POLICE investigating an alleged petrol station robbery in Rotherham have released CCTV images of two people they want to trace.

The incident happened midnight on March 29 in an Asda store at a petrol station in Worksop Road, Rotherham.

Items were reportedly taken and a member of staff pushed as the incident unfolded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police investigations are continuing, but officers have released images of two people they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.

Shades: Police want to identify this manShades: Police want to identify this man
Shades: Police want to identify this man

Anyone who can help can pass on information online at: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by using the service’s live chat system: Contact us | South Yorkshire Police

Callers can also dial 101, quoting incident number 394 of March 29,2025.

Information can also be passed on anonymously, by using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form on their website, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice