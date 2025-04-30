Police seek two people as robbery investigation continues
The incident happened midnight on March 29 in an Asda store at a petrol station in Worksop Road, Rotherham.
Items were reportedly taken and a member of staff pushed as the incident unfolded.
South Yorkshire Police investigations are continuing, but officers have released images of two people they believe may be able to help with their enquiries.
Anyone who can help can pass on information online at: Report | South Yorkshire Police, or by using the service’s live chat system: Contact us | South Yorkshire Police
Callers can also dial 101, quoting incident number 394 of March 29,2025.
Information can also be passed on anonymously, by using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or by completing a simple and secure anonymous online form on their website, at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.