Police seek motorbiker in criminal damage investigation

Information: Police want to trace this man

A PARKED car was extensively damaged after its door panels were kicked in, South Yorkshire Police have said.

The incident happened on Green Lane in Rawmarsh, around 1.10pm on Thursday June 12.

Officers are investigating the incident as suspected criminal damage and have been reviewing CCTV footage as part of their inquries.

They have now released an image of a person they believe may hold information which could assist them.

The man involved is described as white, aged between 25 and 35, medium build and 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins tall.

The bike pictured in the image was white with a blue seat and the rider's helmet was orange.

Anyone who recognises the man can contact police on 101, quoting investigation number 14/104744/25 when they get in touch.

Police can also be contacted online at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.

Information can also be passed anonymously through the Crimestoppers charity, telephone 0800 555 111.