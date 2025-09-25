Police seek help to trace man wanted after burglary

Prison recall: Shane Walker

A MAN being sought in connection with a burglary in Rotherham is being hunted by police.

The South Yorkshire force is wanting to trace Shane Walker, aged 38, who is wanted on recall to prison.

It is believed that he frequents the Dearne area of Barnsley, particularly the Bolton-upon-Dearne community.

He is also wanted over other burglaries in Doncaster and Barnsley.

Walker is described as white, stocky build, five feet seven tall, with a bald head and brown facial hair.

Anyone who sees Walker is asked not to approach him, but to call 999.

Other information about where he might be can be passed to police online or by calling 101. Investigation number 14/160451/25 should be quoted.

Anyone with information preferring not to give personal details, can stay anonymous and pass on details by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Their UK Contact Centre can be reached on freephone 0800 555 111.