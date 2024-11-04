Man with no name: Police want help to identify him and others

IT IS three months since the disturbance which brought violence and disorder to Manvers, but police are still seeking help to trace more suspects.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 60 South Yorkshire Police officers were hurt on Sunday August 4, when a mob descended on the Holiday Inn hotel, which had been used to accommodate asylum-seekers.

As the afternoon unfolded, the hotel was damaged to the point where it could no longer be occupied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police launched a rigorous investigation which has seen some suspects hand themselves in to police after being identified with footage recorded on the day.

That has led to 86 people being charged with offences, many of whom are now in prison, after being sentenced to custody of more than 150 years in total. Some juveniles have also been through court as a result.

But the investigation is continuing and police have released series of fresh images of people they want to trace, with a line-up which can be viewed via their south yorkshire.police.uk website

All the images have an identification number attached and investigators have asked that anyone who believes they recognise any of those featured should quote that when they respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force can be contacted by telephone on 101, quoting incdent number 239 of August 4, this year.

Those who believe they can help but do not want to release personal details can stay anonymous and pass on information by contacting Crimestoppers, the charity, via their call centre, on freephone 0800 555 111. A secure online form can also be completed on their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org