Police release fresh images of potential suspects the want to trace over Manvers disturbance
More than 60 South Yorkshire Police officers were hurt on Sunday August 4, when a mob descended on the Holiday Inn hotel, which had been used to accommodate asylum-seekers.
As the afternoon unfolded, the hotel was damaged to the point where it could no longer be occupied.
Police launched a rigorous investigation which has seen some suspects hand themselves in to police after being identified with footage recorded on the day.
That has led to 86 people being charged with offences, many of whom are now in prison, after being sentenced to custody of more than 150 years in total. Some juveniles have also been through court as a result.
But the investigation is continuing and police have released series of fresh images of people they want to trace, with a line-up which can be viewed via their south yorkshire.police.uk website
All the images have an identification number attached and investigators have asked that anyone who believes they recognise any of those featured should quote that when they respond.
The force can be contacted by telephone on 101, quoting incdent number 239 of August 4, this year.
Those who believe they can help but do not want to release personal details can stay anonymous and pass on information by contacting Crimestoppers, the charity, via their call centre, on freephone 0800 555 111. A secure online form can also be completed on their website, www.crimestoppers-uk.org