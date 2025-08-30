Police re-assurance over illegal biker activity

POLICE have issues re-assurance to the public following a reports of off-road bikers causing problems around some Dearne area communities.

Extra patrols are being mounted in hotspot areas, such as Wath Woods, as a result, with Rotherham North neighbourhood policing team insisting they are committed to addressing the problem.

They are still making inquiries into some previous incidents, but have also re-assured the community they conduct regular operations with colleagues from the Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team - who are equipped with their own off-road bikes, meaning they are better placed to catch offenders.

Police say that acts as a deterrent, because those involved can face the prospect of both having their bikes confiscated and prosecution for offences committed.

Now, they have asked for help from the public, stating: “You can help us tackle this problem by providing us with information about where these bikes are kept and by who.

“I would urge members of the community to continue to report off-road bikes to us.

We need the public to contact us when these incidents are happening so we can identify those responsible.”

To report off-road bikes or similar nuisance, residents can contact police online via the live chat facility, through the South Yorkshire Police website, or by calling 101.

Deterrent: Off road police challenge illegal bikers

Alternatively, those who prefer not to give personal details, can stay anonymous and pass on information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/cwWwz