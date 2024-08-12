.

A COW was allegedly shot dead on a farm in Rotherham.

Police have appealed for information after the animal was reportedly killed at Brecks Lane Farm between 10.30pm last Monday (5) and 6am the next day.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Since the incident, officers have been following several lines of enquiry and are now appealing for information about the incident to contact us.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, anyone who may have information about the incident, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of the Brecks Lane area which could assist officers.

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101. Please quote investigation number 14/142325/24 when you get in touch.”

Visit www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or, alternatively, you can choose to stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.