Tactics: Police intend to work with council colleagues to trace illegal bikers to their homes

POLICE have promised to work in partnership with council colleagues to try to end the scourge of off-road bikers using the Inkerman fields in Darfield.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier attempts to stop access to the site, which is large, with multiple access points, have soaked up thousands of pounds, but have failed to stop the problem.

Some large concrete ‘Lego’ bricks have been moved, some ‘A’ gates broken and other damage caused to allow bikes back onto the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Details of the problem emerged at a Police and Communities Together meeting, where Cllr Kevin Osborne appealed for help from within the community to identify offenders.

He believes those involved live locally, meaning other residents must be aware of their identities.

“We have kids after school, then adults helping kids lift bikes over the fence. Then at weekends, adults,” he said.

“We have target-hardened Inkerman fields, but it doesn’t seem to have been working too well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is people who live alongside us. They Iive next door to someone, they are getting their petrol from somewhere.

“In terms of it being used by adults with children, they know what they are doing is wrong.

“The answer comes from within the community,” he said.

A resident told the meeting that the area had been used informally by the public for many years, and now had horses of unknown ownership ‘fly-grazing’ there.

That sent a signal to other residents that the area was ‘their’ land and the problem would not be resolved until the horses were moved, he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Numbers of grazing animals had been increasing recently, he added.

South Yorkshire Police told the meeting they were planning to visit properties where they believed off-road bikes were located.

That would be a joint approach, including police and Barnsley Council staff, he said, to take enforcement action.

The intention was to focus the minds of offenders on the potential consequences of their actions, to make them think “I could lose my house here”, he said.

South Yorkshire Police has an off-road bike team, which now includes officers using quads, which has been operating in the Darfield and Hoyland areas recently.