Police pledge to track down illegal bikers who target Inkerman Fields in Darfield

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:58 BST
Tactics: Police intend to work with council colleagues to trace illegal bikers to their homesplaceholder image
Tactics: Police intend to work with council colleagues to trace illegal bikers to their homes
POLICE have promised to work in partnership with council colleagues to try to end the scourge of off-road bikers using the Inkerman fields in Darfield.

Earlier attempts to stop access to the site, which is large, with multiple access points, have soaked up thousands of pounds, but have failed to stop the problem.

Most Popular

Some large concrete ‘Lego’ bricks have been moved, some ‘A’ gates broken and other damage caused to allow bikes back onto the field.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Details of the problem emerged at a Police and Communities Together meeting, where Cllr Kevin Osborne appealed for help from within the community to identify offenders.

He believes those involved live locally, meaning other residents must be aware of their identities.

“We have kids after school, then adults helping kids lift bikes over the fence. Then at weekends, adults,” he said.

“We have target-hardened Inkerman fields, but it doesn’t seem to have been working too well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It is people who live alongside us. They Iive next door to someone, they are getting their petrol from somewhere.

“In terms of it being used by adults with children, they know what they are doing is wrong.

“The answer comes from within the community,” he said.

A resident told the meeting that the area had been used informally by the public for many years, and now had horses of unknown ownership ‘fly-grazing’ there.

That sent a signal to other residents that the area was ‘their’ land and the problem would not be resolved until the horses were moved, he said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Numbers of grazing animals had been increasing recently, he added.

South Yorkshire Police told the meeting they were planning to visit properties where they believed off-road bikes were located.

That would be a joint approach, including police and Barnsley Council staff, he said, to take enforcement action.

The intention was to focus the minds of offenders on the potential consequences of their actions, to make them think “I could lose my house here”, he said.

South Yorkshire Police has an off-road bike team, which now includes officers using quads, which has been operating in the Darfield and Hoyland areas recently.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice