Action: Police have pledged to track down danger dog owner

South Yorkshire Police said the dog involved - thought to be a German Shepherd or Herder breed - was dangerous and it was seized, now being held in kennels as officers search for its owner.

The incident happened last Friday, as a woman walked her dog in Monkwood Road, Rawmarsh, around 8pm.

Police said the animal was “an aggressive large breed dog” which “grabbed the innocent dog from its owner’s hold and began to viciously attack it”.

According to the force, responding to shouts for help: “Members of the public managed to intervene and pull the dog from its victim, but sadly it was too late. The dog died at the scene.

“The offending dog was seized and remains in police kennels. The owner of the dog has not come forwards and an investigation to identify them and hold them responsible is ongoing.”

The attack comes after another dog owner, Matthew Firth, was injured while trying to fend off an XL Bully type breed which attacked his pet, Ollie, in Ferham Park, Masbrough, a few weeks ago.

That dog was also roaming unaccompanied and Matthew was left with a £7,500 vet’s bill for treating the injuries his dog sustained.

Police Chief Insp Emma Cheney leads work on dangerous dogs in South Yorkshire and said, of the Rawmarsh inquiry: “The only reason this innocent dog lost its life is because of poor and irresponsible ownership.

“You, as a dog owner, are responsible for your dog’s actions. If your dog bites someone, you are the one who will be put before the courts.

“We will work to ensure the owner of the dog is identified and justice is sought for the victim.

We know incidents occur whereby dogs escape properties, but if you know your dog can escape your garden or you purposefully allow your dogs to roam without supervision you are an irresponsible owner.”