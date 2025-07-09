Police officer hurt as illegal quad rider tries to escape
South Yorkshire Police have revealed details of the incident, in Maltby, where a plain-clothes officer saw a quad bike they believed to be unregistered.
They called in uniformed colleagues to attend and they arrived in a marked police car.
The quad rider attempted to escape, colliding with an officer as he did so.
The police officer was hurt, but sustained only minor injuries.
However, the quad driver left the scene on foot, but the plain clothes officer who had originally raised the alarm was on a bicycle and able to follow.
A chase followed, with a suspect being tracked and detained a short time later.
Police put the success of that down to “excellent communication between the team”.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.
He has been bailed pending further enquiries.