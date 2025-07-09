Police officer hurt as illegal quad rider tries to escape

Moment of drama: The suspect is arrested

AN ALLEGED offender has been arrested after a quad bike was ridden at a police officer.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Police have revealed details of the incident, in Maltby, where a plain-clothes officer saw a quad bike they believed to be unregistered.

They called in uniformed colleagues to attend and they arrived in a marked police car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quad rider attempted to escape, colliding with an officer as he did so.

The police officer was hurt, but sustained only minor injuries.

However, the quad driver left the scene on foot, but the plain clothes officer who had originally raised the alarm was on a bicycle and able to follow.

A chase followed, with a suspect being tracked and detained a short time later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police put the success of that down to “excellent communication between the team”.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault of an emergency worker, theft of a motor vehicle and driving without insurance.

He has been bailed pending further enquiries.