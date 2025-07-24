Police need to solve more crimes in South Yorkshire, inspection finds

POLICE are solving too few crimes in South Yorkshire, an inspection into the force has found.

Now senior officers have been told the force must do more to improve the way it investigates offences. They have also been criticised for not getting a good service from the money it spends in some areas of its work. The findings are part of the latest report from His Majesty’s Inspectorate, which ranked the force as ‘good’ in one area of its work,, ‘adequate’ infuse and ‘requires improvement’ in two others. The findings noted that South Yorkshire Police was committed to neighbourhood policing, with a focus on preventing crime, anti-social behaviour and addressing vulnerability. Initiatives developed by the force, such as digital advertising to spread crime prevention messages in areas identified as burglary hot-spots, were praised. Inspectors said the force: “Maximises opportunities to prevent public harm and reduce demand by using problem-solving techniques. “Inspectors also found the force makes good use of stop and search, and t records reasonable grounds for the search in almost all cases. “But there is more work to do to improve officers’ recording of use of force.” The report said police needed to work to understand the reasons for poor detection rates and “to achieve better outcomes for victims. “This includes making sure it remains victim focused throughout its investigations and that they are regularly updated. “The inspectorate found that high workloads were also affecting officers’ well-being and their ability to investigate crime. “The force needs to make sure it understands its workforce challenges, has effective systems in place, and uses them consistently to monitor workloads and to provide support to its officers. His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary, Michelle Skeer, said: “We found the force particularly good at preventing and deterring crime, with a clear commitment to neighbourhood policing. “The force also answers 999 calls more quickly but doesn’t always respond to calls for service as quickly as it should. “While the force has tried to address this issue, it needs to do more. “The funding it receives isn’t bringing about a good service for the public in some important areas, such as investigating and solving crime,” she said.