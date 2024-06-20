Police name victim in Rotherham murder investigation

A MAN allegedly murdered in Rotherham town centre has been named by police as Lee Davies.

The 38 year old, who lived in the town, was fatally injured during an incident in the Drummond Street car park, adjacent to Tesco Extra, early on Tuesday morning and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Three men, aged 26, 37 and 45, were arrested and remained in police custody, with a 36 year old woman who was also arrested later released.

The car park remained sealed off, with officers working over an extended period to search undergrowth, waste from bins and make other inquiries in the area.

South Yorkshire Police have also confirmed there is a second crime scene, at nearby Eastwood Park.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the area and Det Chief Insp Ben Wood said: “We would like to reassure the local community. You are likely to see an increased police presence in the area.”