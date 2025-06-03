Police name man who died at Parkgate as investigation continues

POLICE have named a man who died in suspicious circumstances on Sunday morning in Rotherham.

He was Gary Clayton, aged 54, who was found unresponsive in Waddington Way, Parkgate, shortly before 7am.

South Yorkshire Police said that despite the best efforts of medical staff, Mr Clayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been since been bailed pending further enquiries.

Det Insp Simon Cartwright, of the force’s Major Crime Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with Gary’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Officers are working at pace to understand the circumstances of this incident that led to Gary’s tragic death, and I am appealing for anyone with information that could help with the investigation to come forward.

"If you can help, please get in touch quoting incident number 208 of 1 June 2025.”

Waddington Way is a remote industrial road, which is home to several businesses. No further details of the circumstances leading to Mr Clayton’s death have been released.

Anyone with information can get in touch by contacting police on 101, or by reporting information online via the police service’s portal: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/

Dashcam and CCTV footage can also be submitted remotely, by uploading at: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/man-who-died-following-rotherham-incident-named-as-murder-investigation-continues

Alternatively, for those who prefer not to give their personal details, they are able to stay anonymous and pass on information they have to Crimestoppers.

Their UK Contact Centre can be contacted on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.