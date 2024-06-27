Police name alleged murder victim and appeal for help from those who knew her
A WOMAN allegedly murdered in Rotherham has been identified by police as Joanne Ward, aged 53.
She died on June 21 following an incident just before 6pm at an address in Herringthorpe Valley Road, despite the efforts of medics to save her.
Laurence Ward, aged 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road has been charged with murder and is in custody following an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court.
He will appear again on September 6, with police now appealing for those who knew Joanne to get in touch by telephoning 101.