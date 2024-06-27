Appeal: Police want to trace those who knew Joanne

A WOMAN allegedly murdered in Rotherham has been identified by police as Joanne Ward, aged 53.

She died on June 21 following an incident just before 6pm at an address in Herringthorpe Valley Road, despite the efforts of medics to save her.

Laurence Ward, aged 57, of Herringthorpe Valley Road has been charged with murder and is in custody following an appearance at Sheffield Crown Court.

