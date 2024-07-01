Shooting: Police have three crime scenes in Wath

POLICE are hunting a gunman who opened fire on a Dearne Valley high street, leaving a middle-aged woman seriously hurt.

The shooting happened outside the Red Lion pub in Wath-upon-Dearne shortly before 10pm on Friday night.

South Yorkshire Police believe a group of men were involved in the confrontation, where at least one shot was fired, leaving a 55 year old woman with serious injuries.

She was taken to hospital and although she is expected to survive, her injuries were described as “serious”.

The area outside the pub was cordoned off after the shooting, to allow for a forensic examination and investigators have confirmed they found “evidence consistent with a firearms discharge was found at the scene”.

The investigation has moved forwards, with two other potential crime scenes under investigation in Strathmore Grove and Saville Road in the town.

Officers mounted high visibility patrols in response to the shooting and are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or has other information, to approach officers while they are out in the community.

Police are hopeful some witnesses may have recorded footage of the events.

Det Insp Iain Rawlins said: “This was an alarming incident in which shots were fired outside a pub, causing a serious injury to one woman.

“Other people could easily have been injured too and we are now ploughing lots of resources into this investigation to find the people responsible.

“Our invesitgation is continuing at pace with various lines of enquiry being carried out.

“However, we need the public’s support, help and co-operation and I am urging anyone with information to get in touch with us immediately.

“Even the smallest piece of intelligence from you could prove crucial to our investigation and we would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who was in the High Street area at the time and has relevant doorbell, dash cam or CCTV footage.

“We will not tolerate gun crime here in South Yorkshire and I want to reassure the public that our teams are working hard to find the person responsible for this firearms discharge.”