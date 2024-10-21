Racetrack: The Dearne Valley Parkway

POLICE locked down a whole section of the Dearne Valley Parkway to tackle problems caused by a gathering of car enthusiasts they accused of treating “South Yorkshire’s roads like a race track”.

As well as taking tough action against law-breakers, officers also apologised to innocent road users caught up in their operation.

South Yorkshire Police said the drivers converged on the Cortonwood area “from far and wide, including Nottinghamshire and West Yorkshire” on Saturday night.

It is understood similar unofficial meetings had taken place recently.

The force’s robust tactics involved locking down a section of the parkway to allow officers to ‘coral’ the offenders’ vehicles.

Staff from the force’s operational support unit were involved in the work and a spokesman said: “Some had their vehicle seized, some were given fixed penalties for a variety of offences identified, including illegal tyres, registration last, exhausts, etc.

“All were warned about their conduct and manner of driving under the Police Reform Act.”

Officers also used ‘stinger’ devices, a chain of spikes which can be spread across the carriageway, to puncture the tyres of four quad bikes.

Their riders “didn’t want to stop to have their quads checked over”, said police, leaving officers to deploy the stingers and deflate their tyres to bring them to a halt.

The police operation was successful partly because of the help they got from the public, keeping them informed of real-time movements of the group.

The spokesman said: “A big thank you to the members of the public who kept calling in to give us the heads up where the group had moved to next, you allowed us to net them effectively.

“Finally, sorry to the motorists who got caught up in this, we tried to release you as quickly as we could, thank you for your patience.”

Police accept that some of those attending the ‘meet’ would “no doubt” have been innocent and out only to socialise and admire the cars.

The police action has brought mixed responses from residents. Around 40 cars travelled through Great Houghton late on Saturday evening and some people reported them as being noisy, but travelling slowly in an area which has many speed cushions.

Others were less forgiving, with one stating they were “disrespectful to the village at stupid times of night”.