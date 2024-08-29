Risk: Pupils have been warned to protect against street robbers

POLICE have taken the unusual step of issuing robbery prevention advice ahead of the start of the new school year.

They are targeting pupils who walk, cycle or use public transport for the ‘school run’, who, South Yorkshire Police believe, could be vulnerable to criminals.

So they are sharing tips on keeping personal items like mobile phones safe from potential criminals.

Det Chf Insp Thomas Woodward - the force’s lead officer for robbery - said: “Unfortunately there are some people out there who may be looking to take advantage of the times when schools start and finish, using the larger crowds to slip away without being noticed.

“We know a new school term can be an exciting time, and so we want to make sure when children head back to school, they are prepared with simple yet easy steps they can take to become less of a target to thieves and keep their belongings, like mobile phones and wallets, safe.”

A key precaution is to make sure that expensive electronic devices, like mobile phones, laptops and tablets are safely stowed away in a bag when not in use.

That means they are out of sight and cannot be snatched from a back pocket or hand by an opportunist thief.

Police also warn pupils against leaving belongings unattended, even for short periods of time. In circumstances where they may have to be left, they should always be in the care of a trusted person who is willing to take care of them.

Purses and wallets should be kept in bags, with zippers closed.