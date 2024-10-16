Wanted: Michael Holmes

AN ESCAPED prisoner is being hunted by police in Rotherham after fleeing custody from hospital more than two months ago.

South Yorkshire Police say Michael Holmes, aged 33, from Masbrough, absconded from Rotherham General Hospital on Friday August 2 around 9.40pm.

He also has connections in Greenhill and Meadowhead, Sheffield.

Police said Holmes absconded following a report of an aggravated burglary where a vehicle was said to be stolen.

He is white, around five feet nine inches tall, of medium build.

Anyone who sees him should call 999