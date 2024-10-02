999 alert: Darren Smith

POLICE are appealing for help to trace a Rotherham man who is wanted on recall to prison, but has disappeared.

They ask that anyone who sees him should dial 999 and to avoid approaching him.

Darren Smith is 49 and has numerous tattoos on his arms, a shaved head and short beard.

He is described as slim and around five feet eight inches tall.

No details have been released on why he was jailed, or why he has been recalled to prison.

Those with other, less urgent, information about his whereabouts, or who may have had contact with him, are asked to contact South Yorkshire Police by telephone on 101, quoting incident number 228 of October 2.

Anyone with information who would prefer to remain anonymous can contact the Crimestoppers charity, using their 0800 555 1112 number.

They also have a simple to use online form at the crimestoppers-uk.org website, which also maintains users’ anonymity.