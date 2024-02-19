Police investigating after air rifle seized in Rotherham
South Yorkshire Police were contacted at 11.49am on Tuesday, with a caller stating a man had been seen in the Clifton district with what was thought to be a gun.
Armed officers attended and seized an air rifle. Details of the incident remain unclear, but police have confirmed there were no injuries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Now they want witnesses, including people with recorded footage which might help their investigtion, to come forwards.
Supt Andy Wright, from the Rotherham Senior Command Team, said: “The immediate hours after a report to us are crucial in securing evidence and following up on lines of enquiry to find those responsible.
"If you were in the area around the time of the reported incident, have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, or know anything that might help us with our enquiries, I urge you to get in touch. Officers will remain in the area, we are here to help you so please come and speak to us.”
You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 349 of 13 February when you get in touch. Please email CCTV and video footage to [email protected]
Advertisement
Advertisement
You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something
Alternatively, those who prefer not to give personal details can stay anonymous and pass on information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org