Response: Police seized rifle in Clifton

South Yorkshire Police were contacted at 11.49am on Tuesday, with a caller stating a man had been seen in the Clifton district with what was thought to be a gun.

Armed officers attended and seized an air rifle. Details of the incident remain unclear, but police have confirmed there were no injuries.

Now they want witnesses, including people with recorded footage which might help their investigtion, to come forwards.

Supt Andy Wright, from the Rotherham Senior Command Team, said: “The immediate hours after a report to us are crucial in securing evidence and following up on lines of enquiry to find those responsible.

"If you were in the area around the time of the reported incident, have CCTV, video or dashcam footage, or know anything that might help us with our enquiries, I urge you to get in touch. Officers will remain in the area, we are here to help you so please come and speak to us.”

You can pass information to police via our new online live chat, our online portal or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 349 of 13 February when you get in touch. Please email CCTV and video footage to [email protected]

You can access our online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something