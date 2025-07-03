Police investigate shooting in Dinnington

A GUN was fired during a fight in Dinnington, South Yorkshire Police have said.

They were called with a report of armed men brawling in Swinton Hill Road shortly after 7pm on July 2.

Officers believe a gun was fired during that altercation and armed police arrested two men as a result, on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

They were aged 67 and 20.

One of those arrested was taken to hospital with what investigators describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

A further two men, both aged 21 were arrested on suspicion of affray. All four men remain in police custody.

Det Insp Claire Moss, from the Armed Crime Team said: “Using a firearm as a weapon will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire, and a team of detectives are working at pace to ensure that those responsible for posing this risk our communities are held responsible.

“From CCTV enquiries we know that there were people driving through the area, and we are urging those with dashcam or footage of the disorder to get in touch.

“Even if you believe your information to be small and insignificant, it could be vital to our investigation and securing evidence.

“A scene remains in place around Swinston Hill Road, and neighbourhood officers will be carrying our additional patrols to support the community.

“We understand that incidents involving a firearm cause concern, and I urge you to speak to the local officers in the area today if you have any concerns, they are there to help.”

Information can be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 874 of July 2, 2025.