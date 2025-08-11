Police investigate road collision and assault in Middlecliffe

Closure: Rotherham Road was blocked for hours as police worked

POLICE are trying to work out how a 20 year old came to be badly injured in an apparent road collision – followed by an assault – in Middlecliffe.

The incident happened on the B6273 on the edge of the village early on Saturday and left the victim, aged 20, in hospital with what police describe as serious injuries, though he is expected to make a full recovery.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “At 3.24am on Saturday August 9 we were called ti reports of a concern for safety at Rotherham Road.

"It is reported that a 20 year ikd man had been involved in a collision with a car and was assaulted by the driver,

"Officers and the ambulance service attended and the man was taken to hospital wiuth serious injuries that are not described as life threatening or life altering.

"Enquiries are ongoing to understand the circumstances of the incident and identify suspects.”

The fact that suspects have yet to be identified suggests those responsible left the scene but it is unknown whether the collision involved more than one car, or whether the injured man was a pedestrian.

Rotherham Road was closed for many hours on Saturday, with police blocking several approaches while Crime Scene Investigation colleagues conducted inquires at the scene.

Buses running to Thurnscoe had to be diverted, with service operator Stagecoach describing the reason as an ‘accident’ on the day.

The incident was the second serious road incident within hours in Barnsley, with a cyclist killed in an alleged hit and run incident hours earlier in Pontefract Road, near the town centre. A man was later arrested.