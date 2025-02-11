Police investigate criminal damage at town centre bar

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 11th Feb 2025, 12:00 BST
Investigation: Police want to trace these menplaceholder image
POLICE are investigating an allegation that the interior of Rotherham’s Platinum Lounge and Bar were subjected to criminal damage.

Now officers are wanting to trace two men who they believe may be able to help with their investigation.

The incident happened at 11pm on Friday January 17 and police have now reviewed CCTV footage from the premises.

They have identified two men who may be able to help them and they are now wanting to trace both.

One man is described as white, aged around 25, of large build, around 5ft 9ins tall, with black hair in a mullet, and a black moustache.

The other man is described as white, around 25 years old, slim build, around 5ft 9ins tall, and with short black hair.

Anyone who recognises them, or has information which could help police should call 101 quoting investigation number 14/25265/25.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously, 0800 555 111.

