Police identify wanted man

Do not approach: Lewis Parker

POLICE have named a wanted Rotherham man as 31 year old Lewis Parker.

He is wanted over an allegation of criminal damage and attempted grievous bodily harm.

South Yorkshire Police have now appealed for anyone who has had contact with Mr Parker, or has information about where he may be staying, to contact them.

He is described as white, of slim build, 6ft 3ins tall, with short brown hair and a short beard.

He has a scar on the right side of his face, a tattoo of a hooded head with a gasmask and a rose on his left inner forearm.

Parker in known to frequent the Eastwood, Dinnington, and Thurcroft areas of Rotherham.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him, but to call 999.

Those with other information are asked to contact the force by telephone on 101, quoting investigation number 14/92820/25 when they get in touch.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.