Police hunt for man wanted on prison recall

Do not approach: Wanted man Houghton

A ROTHERHAM man is wanted on recall to prison and police have appealed to the public for information to help trace him.

Andrew Houghton has been the subject of rigorous police inquiries, but officers now want to trace anyone who has had recent contact with him, or knows where he is staying.

Houghton is also known to go by the nicknames 'lips' and 'snoddy'. He is believed to be a clean shaven, slim, white man with short brown hair.

He is around six feet tall and has prominent tattoos, including the name 'Andy' on his neck and the letters 'KTM' on his leg.

The 33-year-old is known to frequent the Sunnyside and Wickersley areas of Rotherham.

Police advise that he should not be approached, but anyone who sees him should call 999.

Those with less urgent information should call 101, quoting incident 192 of November 28.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers, 0800 555 111.