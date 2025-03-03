Police horses leave South Yorkshire due to staff problems

Reassuring sight: Mounted officers in Rotherham

TWO South Yorkshire police horses have been sent out on loan to the Greater Manchester force because of a staffing crisis in the mounted section.

The move is a blow to the county’s policing and leaves eight horses, but only three riders, available for duty.

Police horses are highly trained and need to be kept familiar in dealing with the situations they will experience in their everyday roles.

That means patrolling areas like town and city centres, as well as encountering traffic and other distractions which would be potentially unsettling for untrained horses.

But a former police rider has lifted the lid on problems with the mounted section which has put most of its staff of officers out of action.

According to his revelations, the department is currently stripped down to just one sergeant and two officer colleagues, along with three grooms.

That situation has come about due to a combination of retirements, injuries and other illness.

Three new officers had apparently been selected to join the department, but, the former officer states, staffing levels are so stretched that there is no-one available to train them until some mounted section regulars are back in their jobs.

That left the South Yorkshire force with the problem of keeping their compliment of horses, which are based at Ring Farm in Cudworth, Barnsley, ready for duty.

The solution has been to send two across the Pennines to Greater Manchester Police.

It is unclear how long they will be out on loan for.

South Yorkshire Police have said: “We are a privileged police force to have a mounted department and the impact our officers and horses have on our communities is invaluable.

"Due to resourcing challenges the decision has been made to temporarily loan two horses to Greater Manchester Police.

"This decision ensures that our horse remain well exercised and care for and continue with their policing duties.”

Mounted officers are used to help police events like football matches and demonstrations, as well as helping with tasks such as searching open ground.

They are also used for public re-assurance duties - and are highly popular with the public when they appear in town centres - as well as in situations where high profile police activity takes place, like the regular Operation Duxford events.