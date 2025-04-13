Police following leads after knife-raid at Swinton house

Leads: Police are investigating

KNIFE-raiders who broke into a Swinton house to threaten a woman and steal her possessions are being hunted by police.

The incident happened in Goodwin Crescent on Wednesday afternoon last week, and police were called around 4.30pm.

A force spokesman said: “It is reported that three men wearing balaclavas gained entry to the property and threatened an occupant of the property. One of the men is reported to have had a knife.

“The occupant of the property, a woman in her 20s, was not injured during the incident. A number of items were stolen.

“An investigation has been launched with several lines of enquiry being followed.”

Details of the raid have been posted on social media, with the victim reportedly threatened with a machete during the confrontation, while a child was present.

It is said that a woman’s Rolex watch was stolen, along with a belcher chain, several pairs of designer shoes and other items.

Although the watch was taken, its accompanying paperwork - important for high value watches - was not.

The watch was identified as a 26mm Rolex Pearl Datejust model.

Some of the items taken were said to be of sentimental value.

According to the social media account, the offenders were believed to have approached the house from woodland to the rear of Goodwin Crescent, entering the garden and then breaking in through a back door.

Police have asked that anyone with any information about the incident which could assist with their investigation should get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident number 651 of April 9, 2025.