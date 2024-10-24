Success: Police recovered knives and drugs

TWO large knives - which had been stashed in undergrowth - have been recovered during a police search in the Clifton Park area.

They were found by officers conducting an open-land search, part of South Yorkshire Police’s response to violence and anti-social behaviour.

They also tackled two people for drugs offences during the same operation.

The force has a ‘hot spot hub’, funded with Home Office cash, put increase police activity in areas identified as hot spots.

Insp Joel Turner, who leads the Hotspot Response Hub work, said: "We know criminals look to use overgrown areas to store weapons and drugs.

“Criminals think that things are well concealed here, but in reality, anyone could find these knives, and ultimately use them to harm either themselves or others.

"Our work sees targeted operations conducted in specific areas where we unfortunately see higher levels of violence, and as part of this we look at building a wider intelligence picture of knife crime to direct future work."

As part of the same operation, a 22-year-old man was stopped and searched after he fled from officers in the area.

A small bag of cannabis was found on his possession and he was processed under Restorative Justice.

A 34-year-old woman was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply after a large quantity of Class B drugs were found following a stop and search.

In recent years, knife crime has become an increasing problem in South Yorkshire, with previous Police and Crime Commission, Dr Alan Billings, setting up the county’s Violence Reduction Unit to try to bring about changes to reduce offending.