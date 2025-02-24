Police expose danger to innocent road-users
South Yorkshire offices and colleagues from the Driver Vehicle Standards Agency set up a series of check-points over a two week period to check on vans and lorries.
They are seen as a particular safety concern, because their size and weight means the outcome of any incident caused by vehicle failure or driver error could be worse than in smaller cars.
Roadside checks were conducted for weight, load and condition, with a total of 158 offences identified.
Seventeen vehicles were seen to be in such a dangerous condition they were not allowed to drive off, instead being subjected to prohibition orders, banning them from the road until repairs were carried out.
Education work was also done with drives around safety, such as distractions and the need for keeping windscreens clear.
Temporary Insp Brandon Brown said: “Our focus and priority will always be to reduce casualties on our roads.
“As traffic officers, we sadly see the devastation fatal collisions cause for families, friends and communities across South Yorkshire.
“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility. We can be everywhere at all times, so drivers must take action to help reduce risk.
“We know the majority of people are thankful for our efforts in increasing road safety, but we are often criticised that these operations are to generate income; this couldn’t be further from the truth.
“Laws are there to protect people - innocent people who may lose their lives because of the irresponsible actions of others.”