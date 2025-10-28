Police destroy 850 dogs in 20 months
The figures come as the force appealed for the owners of two dogs hurt in a fight at Eldon Road playing fields, Eastwood, Rotherham, to come forwards. f
Officers were called at 5.33pm on October 25 to reports of dangerous dogs and found two at the scene, injured and off their leads.
They are believed to be Central Asian Kangal and a Cane Corso breeds.
Officers contained the animals and took them to a vet for emergency treatment, and they are now being held at police kennels.
No members of the public were injured during the incident, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.
However, they are still appealing for the owners of these dogs, or anyone with information about the incident, to contact them.
That can be done by calling 101, quoting incident number 715 of October 25, 2025.
It has also emerged that 850 dogs have been destroyed in South Yorkshire since a ban on XL Bullies - for those without valid exemption - was introduced in February last year.
From that figure 362 were XL Bullies, with 488 classified as other breeds.
During the same period, South Yorkshire Police recorded 84 dog attacks involving XL Bullies.
In recent years, dog attacks have become an increasing problem for police and the public, in Rotherham and across the county.
Costs of kennelling dogs seized during investigations have also become a significant draw on police resources.
It is unclear how many people have been charged as a result of investigations into dangerous or illegally held, dogs.