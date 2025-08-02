Police confirm human remains in Hoyland are missing Richard Dyson

POLICE have confirmed that human remains found last month are those of missing Hoyland man Richard Dyson.

He was last seen in 2019, with two men arrested twice on suspicion of murder, though no charges were brought in relation to the disappearance and presumed death of Mr Dyson, who was 55.

After remains were discovered, at a site near Broadcarr Road in Hoyland, the same men, now aged 72 and 71, were arrested for a third time on suspicion of murder.

They have since been released on bail, while investigations continue.

Mr Dyson’s family were updated when remains were found and have been informed of the results of the positive identification.

They are receiving support from South Yorkshire Police.

Det Insp Adam Watkinson said: "Our thoughts today are with Richard Dyson's family on what is an extremely difficult day for everyone who knew and loved him.

"We have supported Richard's loved ones throughout our investigation into his disappearance, and will continue to do so following this tragic news. We're urging the public and members of the media to please respect their privacy at this time.

Identified: Richard Dyson's death has been confirmed by police

"Our investigation into Richard’s death is very much ongoing and I'd urge anyone who has information which could help our investigation to share it with us if you have not done so already.

"You can report online, by calling 101, or completely anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Callers should quote incident 459 of November 25, 2019.

Mr Dyson was last seen in Sheffield Road, Hoyland Common, with police setting up a ‘scene’ near that location following the discovery.

Officers also examined a location in Harley.