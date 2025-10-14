Police clarify just how fast speeding drivers can go without prosecution

POLICE have clarified the margin given to speeding drivers in South Yorkshire, in response to a query resulting from enforcement action in Rotherham.

Officers conducted traffic enforcement work at Todwick on one day in August, resulting in seven drivers being issued with notices of intended prosecution. That triggered questions to the force, made under the Freedom of Information rules, about how those drivers were selected for action. On the day, police have clarified, ten vehicles were found to be driving beyond the 50 mph limit which applies to the road. But only seven of those can expect further action from the force. They are four caught driving at 58 miles per hour or above, and three caught at 57 mph. Three others were travelling between 51 and 56 mph, with the service asked to explain why those travelling at 57 mph found themselves in trouble. The force responded that “the answer for the 57 mph question is that it falls on the enforcement threshold for the 50 mph speed limit. “This is worked out as follows: 50 mph+ ten per cent, plus two, equals 57 mph. “Anything below 57 mph would not fall within the enforcement threshold and therefore no NIP (notice of intended prosecution) would be issued.” If the ‘ten per cent plus two’ rule was applied to the 30mph limit, it would mean drivers would face action if caught at anything beyond 34 mph, with motorway drivers excused prosecution unless they were doing more than 78 mph. In some circumstances, drivers caught speeding can avoid prosecution by signing up to a speed awareness course.