Police chief reveals lasting impact of Manvers disturbance on officers attacked by mob

BARNSLEY’S police commander has spoken of the lasting impact of the Manvers disturbance last summer on his officers who had to control the violence.

Chf Supt Simon Wanlass said a large contingent of Barnsley based officers were used to help control the trouble, which erupted on August 4 and has since seen dozens of offenders jailed, some for up to nine years.

The Manvers Holiday Inn hotel, where police, the building and its occupants were put in danger by a large crowd is in Rotherham, but police support was called in from other areas.

Mr Wanlass said the operation: “Saw a significant number of our staff deployed to the disorder in Manvers in Rotherham, where several officers from the district suffered physical injuries and are still living with the psychological effects from this day.

“I remain tremendously proud of the response of the whole district during this difficult time – from the frontline officers deployed to quell the violent disorder, to staff who came into work to backfill, as well as everybody else who stepped up to keep the district operating as usual despite the obvious challenges we faced,” he said.

Despite those challenges, 2024 had been a positive year for policing in the town, he said.

Highlights included an operation to safeguard vulnerable people, which involved neighbourhood officers working alongside roads policing teams, dog handlers, colleagues from Barnsley Council and community groups.

They patrolled ‘hot spot’ areas, identifying those at risk and taking steps to intervene and safeguard their welfare.

That resulted in action to help 86 children and seven adults, with officers also visiting seven addresses where residents were regarded as being at risk of ‘cuckooing’, or having their home taken over by drug dealers.

Three Operation Duxford events took place, the most recent in December, with the area flooded with police resources to take co-ordinated action against criminals.

On one day alone, that resulted in 15 arrests, the seizure of cannabis plants and class A drugs, as well as 27 home visits to work against child exploitation and speed checks on vehicles.

“I look forward to seeing further positive results in 2025 where we will continue our hard work in ensuring that we bring criminals to justice and keep Barnsley a safe place to live, learn and work,” he said.