Operation Duxford at Albion Road, Rotherham.

A POWER-SAW may not be everyday equipment for policing in Rotherham.

But yesterday was not the moment for everyday policing in the town, as officers went into action with a range of co-ordinated operations aimed at shutting down drug-dealing operations, taking offenders off the streets, re-asssuring residents and educating children.

The power saw took centre-stage, for a few moments at least, as officers moved in to raid a suspected cannabis factory in Albion Road, close to town.

Officers expected security at the building, tucked behind terraced homes, and went equipped to cut through several roller-shutter to get inside.

Their saw sliced through the defences and within minutes a suspect was stumbling out of the building, with officers finding a significant cannabis factory, with initial estimates suggesting it could contain up to 200 plants.

The handcuffed suspect was taken away as officers began the painstaking task of assessing exactly what they had discovered, and dismantling the factory.

Their work was part of Operation Duxford, a carefully orchestrated day of work aimed at disrupting the drugs trade across the town.

While the Albion Road raid was a direct success, with other warrants also executed across Rotherham’s North, Central and South policing districts, some of the work was more subtle.

Officers are conscious of the links between the drugs industry and modern-slavery, with force experts making checks on some of those believed, potentially, to be affected by the scourge of criminal control.

Colleagues were on the hunt for wanted criminals, while traffic officers were out making more intensive checks on vehicles and their occupants than normal.

Meanwhile, others were visiting schools to educate children on the dangers of involvement with drugs, while a public engagement event took place at a Tesco store.

Det Insp Laura Greatwood said the high profile police activity - which attracted attention from curious neighbours in Albion Road - should be seen as re-assurance that officers are taking active steps to keep communities safe.

Members of the public played a vital role in preparing for work like Operation Duxford, she said: “We get warrants based on information based on information from the public as well as officers and other force resources.