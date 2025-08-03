Police bust Hoyland 'chop shop' as illegal drivers are caught in crackdown

Police have discovered an alleged ‘chop shop’ for stripping stolen cars in Hoyland, as illegal drivers have faced a crackdown across other communities.

Police are still investigating after being led to a location in Hoyland by a tracking device, which can be used to locate stolen vehicles.

They found vehicles and parts, believed to be from an illicit business, though no further details have been released.

Locally based ‘neighbourhood’ officers have had a series of successes against drivers using cars illegally, with a particular focus on Darfield.

Officers found three cars in Nanny Marr Road without insurance in the space of a week.

One of those was seized as being regarded as ‘abandoned’ by police after they saw two occupants - apparently children - jump out and run off.

Another driver found himself in trouble after being stopped in Barnsley Road, when it was revealed he had no insurance - shortly after getting his licence back following a ban from the roads.

A Police and Communities Together meeting was told by an officer: “We have been quite lucky where we have happened to drop on.

“The male in Barnsley Road had only just got his licence back. He will lose his licence again; he was pleading that he would lose his job.”

There have also been problems with anti-social, and criminal, off road bikers in the Middlecliffe area, either causing problems in the community or damaging crops while, apparently, engaged in fuel thefts from lorries parked overnight in lay-bys, including Cat Hill.

In Hoyland, a stolen horse box has been recovered from Shaftesbury Avenue, after being reported missing from Sheffield.