Police begin town centre crime crackdown

PATROLS: Police have been active in areas such as Wellgate

POLICE in Rotherham have begun their crackdown on town centre crime.

Originally planned for the end of April, the operation which sees police working with partners across the borough to target crime and antisocial behaviour hotspots in the town centre in the hope it will encourage more people to visit shops and amenities, kicked off last Wednesday.

The moves comes as the council’s flagship project at Forge Island begins to gather momentum with the popular Arc Cinema and Travelodge now joined by cafe/bar Vetro Lounge, with steak and seafood restaurant Sygnature Dish set to open at the end of the month.

Neighbourhood Policing Teams were on hand in the morning to assist Immigration Enforcement with warrants across the town. A 49-year-old man was reported on summons for possession of cannabis.

And a combination of high-visibility and plain-clothed patrols by local officers resulted in three illegal e-scooters being seized and a high-risk missing person being located.

A statement sent to the Advertiser by South Yorkshire Police said: “The proactive patrols allowed neighbourhood officers to engage with the local community and listen to concerns people raised about the town centre. Rotherham Council ASB officers also took part in patrols round the town centre.

“A specialist drugs dog, Sadie, also supported the day of action. Sadie and several of our PCs and PCSOs patrolled the streets – completing six stop and searches during the day.

“Two people suspected of begging within the town centre were issued with Community Protection Notice (CPN) warning letters. If either of them are caught begging again they will be issued with a CPN which prohibits them from begging and if caught they will be charged with a criminal offence.”

Two men were also charged in connection with shoplifting investigations within the town centre.

Thomas Buckley, age 35, of Winterwell Road, Barnsley, is charged with four counts of breaching a Criminal Behaviour order and one count of theft from a shop.

Nourdine Elkjiri, age 30, of Mile Oak Road, Broom, is charged with five counts of theft from a shop and one charge of failing/refusing to provide a sample.