Police arrest 23 year old in cannabis farm bust

Valuable: Cannabis could have been worth £35,000

POLICE have busted a Rotherham cannabis farm and arrested a suspect.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers swooped in the Boston Castle area on Tuesday and found a farm with 35 plants being cultivated.

South Yorkshire Police believe the value of the haul would have been around £35,000, had it bee sold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man was arrested as part of the operation and investigators found the electricity supply to the house had been tampered with, to bypass the meter.

The 23 year old suspect was arrested on suspicion of being involved in the production of cannabis.

He was later bailed, to allow further investigations to proceed.

Rotherham Central neighbourhood police team Insp John Crapper said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cannabis isn’t a harmless drug. It is often linked to organised crime gangs (OCGs) who tar our local communities with misery and violence.

“Cultivations like this help fund the illegal activities of OCGs. We will carry on gathering further intelligence and work with partners to create safer communities.

“We would urge the public to report any concerns to us. Look out for signs that a property is potentially being used for illegal activity.”

Police say signs that a property may be being used for growing drugs include a heavy smell of cannabis, having widows blacked out, with excessing condensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There may be visitors at unusual times, staying only for short periods, along with signs that the property is not being inhabited.

Anyone with concerns about crime can report it to police by phone on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.