Police appeal over wanted man with Wath and Swinton links
Martin Shaw, aged 46, is wanted by police investigating incidents reported on July 17 and 18. The locations of those crime reports have not been released.
He is also wanted on recall to prison.
Shaw, who is known to frequent the Wath and Swinton areas, is described as a white man, with short brown hair, a beard and around 5ft 6ins tall.
If anyone sees Shaw, they are asked to contact police immediately on 999.
Any other information which could help police find him, should be passed via 101 or online through the force’s a website, at: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime/.
Anyone making contact should quote incident number 290 of July 24, 2025.
Those with information they want to submit anonymously, the independent charity Crimestoppers is available on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.