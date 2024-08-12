.

POLICE have appealed for information after criminal damage involving a vehicle in Eastwood.

A grey Range Rover is reported to have pulled in front of a grey Mercedes on Fitzwilliam Road at 10.36am on Friday (9).

The Range Rover driver is said to have left his vehicle and damaged the windows of the Mercedes.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers have been following several lines of enquiries and are now appealing for anyone with information to contact us.

“We are interested in hearing from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Fitzwilliam Road area which could assist officers.

“If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

“Please quote investigation number 14/144237/24 when you get in touch.”

Visit www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/ocr/af/how-to-report-a-crime or, alternatively, stay anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.