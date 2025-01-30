Police 'aim guns at flats' in Rotherham town centre

By Richard Fidler
Published 30th Jan 2025, 14:57 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 17:04 BST
Armed police attended an incident near the Rotherham Minster today to execute a warrant for a “pre-planned policing operation”.

Police were photographed aiming guns from behind an unmarked car at flats in the town centre at the top of High Street around around 11am on Thursday.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “This was part of a pre-planned policing operation in which a warrant was executed at High Street, Rotherham.”

Earlier, an officer at the scene told the Advertiser “it was nothing serious” when questioned as to what was happening, however armed officers were also photographed guarding pathways between High Street and the Rotherham Minster.

Several police vehicles were in attendance and businesses nearby were operating as usual but the nearby Over the Rainbow bar/coffee shop was briefly forced to close its doors before reopening an hour later.

