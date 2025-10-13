Police act of problem motorbike

By Paul Whitehouse
Published 13th Oct 2025, 10:49 BST
Seized: This motorbike is now off the road (photo: South Yorkshire Police)
A MOTORBIKE linked to problems in Hoyland has been seized by police - with the rider taken into custody for questioning.

Neighbourhood officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Barnsley South team were able to stop the bike and its rider.

They said the machine had been “travelling around Hoyland at all times of the day up to ‘no good’.”

The team have not disclosed any further details about the circumstances of how they stopped the bike and detained the rider, but said he had been taken into custody after being arrested over “a number of offences”.

Illegal motorbikers have been an ongoing problem in the area, an issue regularly raised at PACT community meetings between police and residents.

Around a year ago, residents complained of one offender regularly seen in the Cloughfields area up to a dozen times a day, riding while, they claimed, flouting the law.

Motorbikes seized by police could end up crushed, or returned to their owner if legal requirements are met.

