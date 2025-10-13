Police act of problem motorbike
Neighbourhood officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Barnsley South team were able to stop the bike and its rider.
They said the machine had been “travelling around Hoyland at all times of the day up to ‘no good’.”
The team have not disclosed any further details about the circumstances of how they stopped the bike and detained the rider, but said he had been taken into custody after being arrested over “a number of offences”.
Illegal motorbikers have been an ongoing problem in the area, an issue regularly raised at PACT community meetings between police and residents.
Around a year ago, residents complained of one offender regularly seen in the Cloughfields area up to a dozen times a day, riding while, they claimed, flouting the law.
Motorbikes seized by police could end up crushed, or returned to their owner if legal requirements are met.