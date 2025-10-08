Police act after more boy-racer problems on Dearne Valley Parkway

POLICE have taken action against drivers causing action at disruptive car ‘meets’ on the Dearne Valley Parkway.

Get the day's headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Rotherham Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parkway has become a notorious location for ‘boy racer’ car meets, where drivers turn the carriageway into an unauthorised race track late on weekend evenings.

Crowds gather to watch the stunts, with the gatherings creating a safety risk as well as disrupting the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The problem has become a prominent topic at local police community meetings, with nearby residents facing noise disruption and cattle in nearby fields ‘spooked’ and distressed by the loud engines and exhausts.

A motorcyclist lost a leg after being injure when a car went out of control at one such incident in South Yorkshire, with a driver prosecuted.

People have complained delays in police responses leave those involved with a window of time without risk of getting into trouble.

On October 4, South Yorkshire Police started getting calls about dangerous and reckless driving on Fairacre Way, North Anston, just before 9pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Road policing crews attended and began ‘holding’ drivers - closing down exits - to check vehicles.

Morning after the night before: Tyre tracks on the Dearne Valley Parkway

One vehicle was seized from a driver who had been previously warned, with four others issued warnings - risking their cars being seized if involved in subsequent anti-social driving.

Seven others will get fines or points on their licence for offences.

But 15 minutes after being moved on, the group congregated again at the Dearne Valley Parkway, with 999 calls to police following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All vehicles in the area were checked for speed, with two caught breaking the limit, two others given Traffic Offence Reports and two more subjected to warnings.

Insp Matt Collings said: “Dangerous and anti-social driving that poses a risk to road users and blights our communities will not be tolerated.

“We will continue to reiterate that we will act. We will respond and carry out a range of tactics to ensure those involved face points, fines or losing their vehicle.

“We understand that groups in our communities have a passion for vehicles and showcasing them, and we continue to express our invitation for organisers of car meets to work alongside us.”

We have sadly seen the consequences of unorganised car meets in Police encourage anyone experiencing problems in their area to report them, online, via live chat or by calling 101.