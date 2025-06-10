Police act after complaints about long-running parking problems

POLICE have taken action to deal with long-running complaints about drivers creating problems with parking on a road between Goldthorpe and Thurnscoe.

Neighbourhood officers based in Goldthorpe targeted Highgate Lane for checks on parked vehicles, which is regarded as a particular problem on Saturdays. Patrolling officers have given written warnings to 20 people as a result, with two people fined and another reported for driving without a licence. The neighbourhood policing team have said they will “continue to minor this and work with partner agencies to tackle this ongoing issue.” Problems with overparking on the road have been an issue for residents in the area for some time, and have been raised at PACT - partners and the community together - meetings, where residents have the chance to meet police and council officials to discuss problems. It has been suggested those parking may be attending auctions which are held in the area.