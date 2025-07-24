Police accused of solving too few crimes launch 'action plan' to do better

South Yorkshire Police have been accused of solving too few crimes by Government inspectors and have now launched an ‘action plan’ in a bid to improve.

The force blames a triple-whammy of increased demand, financial problems and a shortage of detectives for the problems.

His Majesty’s Inspectorate highlighted that too few crimes were being solved in its latest report on the force, which saw only one area of its work classed as ‘good’.

Five others were ‘adequate’ with two ‘requiring improvement’.

Inspectors said: “The funduing it receives isn’t bringing about a good service for the public in some important areas, such as investigating and solving crime."

They praised work in crime prevention, answering 999 calls quickly and using problem-solving techniques.

It acknowledged the service had problems caused by a £60m black hole, caused by accounting failures, though little has been said publicly about how that deficit will be handled.

Deputy Chief Constable Sarah Poolman has announced measures to improve the force – insisting expectations have been raised, rather than local performance slipping.

Stretched: South Yorkshire Police have faced big demands, like last year's Manvers disturbance

All chief superintendents have been tasked to find ways to increase numbers of cases resulting in charges or summonses in their areas of work.

Another officer at that rank is to oversee work “to make appropriate use of Out of Court Disposals”, where cases are concluded without offenders being prosecuted.

Work with the College of Policing is also being conducted so SYP can “identify and fill any gaps” in working practices, compared to other forces.

DCC Poolman said: “Some gradings have lowered. This is not a sign that we are holding ourselves to lower standards than before but rather that a new higher bar has been set.

"Work is already underway to develop an action plan to improve the service we are delivering.

"Whilst we face some challenges in the investigation of crime and in building, supporting and protecting the workforce – posed by demand, the financial deficit, and shortage of detectives, we commit to continue being an ambitious force which aims to be the best we can be at preventing crime and disorder, responding to the needs of victims and communities and focusing on those who cause the most harm.”