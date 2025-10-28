Pledge to help remove the spectre of 'grooming' from communities

Action pledged: The work with mosques is 'unprecedented'

NEW work is to be conducted at mosques across the country as part of a national initiative to help protect children and stamp out ‘grooming’ abuse across all communities.

The move comes from the International Islamic Council of Justice (IICJ), founded and chaired by Mufti Usman Qureshi.

The move follows the launch of an inquiry into grooming gangs, but Mufti Qureshi insists the focus must now move from “reaction to prevention”.

“Our message is simple and uncompromising,” he said.

“Any individual – Muslim or otherwise – who exploits or abuses a child has committed one of the gravest sins imaginable. Such people are not only criminals before the law; they are moral traitors before God.”

The IICJ has acknowledged that grooming gangs have involved offenders from various ethnic and religious backgrounds, recognising that some Pakistani Muslims have been among those convicted in Rotherham and other communities.

“We cannot hide behind excuses,” Mufti Qureshi stated.

“Islam commands absolute justice. Those who disgrace their faith and harm the innocent deserve the full force of British law. No mercy should be shown to predators.”

Action pledged: The work with mosques is 'unprecedented'

The IICJ has instructed all imams across the UK to dedicate the next Friday sermon – during the school half-term holidays – to the theme of child protection, moral accountability, and the prohibition of exploitation.

This initiative forms part of the wider national programme titled “Honour, Justice and Protection”, beginning in November.

The IICJ describe the move as “unprecedented”.

“The mosque must never be silent when our children are at risk,” said Mufti Qureshi.

“We must lead with courage, honesty and faith. Justice for the victims is justice for us all.”

The IICJ emphasised that this initiative is not only about confronting crime but restoring trust between Muslim communities and the wider British public.

“We love this country, and we share its pain when innocence is violated,” Mufti Qureshi declared.

“My own father and grandfather fought for this country. They served Britain with honour, and I am proud to continue that legacy through service, faith and justice.”

“We want every British citizen to know – the Muslim community stands firmly on the side of the victims, on the side of justice, and on the side of moral reform,” he said.