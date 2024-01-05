Pitsmoor Shotta Boys gang member jailed after guns found in drugs raid
Jahmaine Watson (34), of Northumberland Lane, Denaby, was arrested in June 2023 after swabs were taken from the trigger of the converted revolver.
The revolver and a pistol – along with rounds of ammunition and a quantity of drugs – were seized after being found in a hallway cupboard of a property in the village.
Watson, who was part of the Pitsmoor Shotta Boys (PSB) gang, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on November 30 to admit possession of a prohibited firearm and ammunition.
He was back at the same court yesterday (Thursday), when he was jailed for seven years and two months.
Det Chief Insp Tony Slater, from the force’s armed crime team, said: “This was a lengthy investigation that required meticulous forensic examination and has resulted in a key member of an organised crime group being jailed.
“The PSB have been known as a group that have inflicted terror and misery on our local communities and I hope local residents will share the same sense of relief we do that he is behind bars for a significant amount of time.
“Thanks to our dedicated armed crime team, Watson's DNA was discovered on a loaded firearm which was found hidden in a cupboard in a very ordinary looking suburban home.
“We have seen first-hand the devastation and terror these weapons cause and I am relieved we have been able to remove these firearms from our streets.”
Watson’s conviction came as a result of an intelligence-led drugs warrant and DCI Slater urged the public to continue reporting concerns and information.
He added: “We will not rest on our laurels. The information you provide is often invaluable to our investigations and it really does make a huge difference.
“We want to work with you and together we can continue to crackdown on this criminality and rid our streets of dangerous firearms.”
Two other charges Watson faced were ordered to lie on file.
The DNA of another man was found on one of the weapons. Taylor Blackburn (24), of Bosville Street in Rotherham, was jailed for five years at Sheffield Crown Court in November 2023.